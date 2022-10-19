Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been determined to be guilty of murder and assault after police spent hours in a standoff outside a Dayton apartment in May.

On May 18, officers responded to the Desoto Bass apartment complex on reports of a man shot. When police arrived on scene, they found 29-year-old Myquan Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was brought to a local hospital where he died later that week.

The suspect, 44-year-old Johnny Trigg Jr., fled the scene, and police believed he was in a nearby apartment. Police, SWAT and a hostage negotiation team spent more than six hours outside the apartment before learning Trigg was not inside.

Police arrested Trigg on May 25, and he was charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under a disability.

Trigg was found guilty of all counts on Wednesday, October 19 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Oct. 31.