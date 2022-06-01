CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A police standoff in Centerville ended without injury on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to make contact with a person in the 6000 block of River Downs Drive around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies were trying to contact the person to serve a court order.

Police reported that when deputies knocked on the door of the home, the occupant knocked backed and made comments saying he would not answer the door. He also said that deputies would have to kill him and that he was armed with a weapon, police said.

Deputies and Centerville police worked to clear neighboring apartments or safety and contact was established with the person via phone.

Around 1 p.m. the person exited the residence and surrendered. He was then transported to Kettering Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

Police said criminal charges will be reviewed with prosecutors.