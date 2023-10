DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was stabbed early on Sunday morning in Dayton.

Police were called out around 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 29 on reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive in Dayton.

A woman was reportedly stabbed with a steak knife by her boyfriend. The severity of injuries is unknown, but the woman stabbed allegedly refused medical treatment.

The cause of the stabbing is unknown.