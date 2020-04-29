St. Clair Township shooting, no serious injuries

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reports that on Tuesday, April 28, deputies were dispatched to Augspurger Road for a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies, along with EMS from St. Clair Township and Trenton, were dispatched at around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived they found that the victim was driving with a female and two children at the time a rifle was fired from the suspects vehicle.

The victims vehicle was struck multiple times, resulting in a wound to his hand, as well as minor injuries to the female and two children due to shattered glass.