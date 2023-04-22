DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen from Springfield is arrested and another is dead after a shooting in London.

According to the London Police, authorities were sent to the 200 block of Washington Ave. in London around 5:43 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, a release says they discovered a male had been shot and was reportedly found by his girlfriend when she got home.

Jamie Crim, 29, of London was taken from the scene to Madison Health where he was pronounced dead.

As police investigate, they says a 17-year-old from Springfield was arrested and charged with murder overnight around 1:30 a.m. in Springfield.

“The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and a handgun suspected of being used in the murder has been recovered,” London Police say.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted during the investigation. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is in the process of conducting an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation.