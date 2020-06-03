Springfield Police seek help identifying purse thief

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in connection with a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tuttle Road.

According to police, on May 18 a shopper at the store put her purse down to take an item from the shelf and accidentally left it behind. When she returned to get her purse, it was no longer there.

The victim’s purse was found a few aisles away and some of the contents were missing, including her cell phone, bank cards and cash.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of who the person of interest is can contact Det. Joshua Haytas at 937-324-7714.

