Springfield Police issue warrant for murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jashon Robinson, 21, on charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of Tyler R. Fullen, 27 late Sunday evening.
Fullen was found in the 1200 block of South Center Street Sunday evening with several gunshot wounds, according to police. Officers provided aid and Fullen was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.
