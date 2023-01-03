Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are releasing new information after a man was shot and killed in Springfield Sunday.

The City of Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott spoke on two shootings that occurred over the weekend of January 2. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

On Monday, January 2, the City of Springfield announced that two Columbus residents were arrested after a man and woman were injured in a New Year’s morning shooting.

The man, 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Both suspects were charged with tampering with evidence. One suspect, 33-year-old Lawaun Bass, was charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and the other, 32-year-old Nefertari Alexander, was charged with complicity with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

This incident remains under investigation.