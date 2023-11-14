SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield police are asking for assistance locating a robbery suspect.

Jonathan Hopkins, 25, is described as a black male. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches and is 150 pounds. Hopkins has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on Aug. 7 at West Mulberry and South Yellow Springs streets in Springfield.

Police say Hopkins is armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 937-324-7716.