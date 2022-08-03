SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Division is warning residents about a recent uptick in ATV and recreational vehicle thefts.

According to the City of Springfield, police have received many reports of stolen ATVs and recreational vehicles in the city. Police said the vehicles are being taken from sheds, yards and carports.

Owners are encouraged to take extra precautions to secure their vehicles. Police said owners should take photos of their property and record the make, model and VIN of the vehicle in case of theft.

Springfield police investigators believe the suspects to be young males. If anyone has surveillance video of the thefts, police asked that they come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Harris at 937-328-3430 or at dharris@springfieldohio.gov.