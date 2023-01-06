Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department will speak on multiple ongoing criminal investigations Friday.

According to a release by the City of Springfield, these updates will be given at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. You can watch it live in the video player above.

This announcement comes after multiple incidents in the past weeks including two shootings and a standoff.

On New Year’s weekend, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a Springfield home. Two suspects from Columbus were arrested and charged.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, a SWAT Team was called to a standoff on the 300 block of McCreight Avenue. Officers later discovered the suspect was not inside the home at the time and he is now on the run.

That same night, officers responded to a shooting by the intersection of Kenton and Burt Streets.