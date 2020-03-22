Springfield PD investigate homicide on South Fountain Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are investigating the death of a female in the 1400 block of South Fountain Avenue.

According to Sgt. James Hall of the Springfield PD the call came in early this morning. When police arrived they discovered the body of a female with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have nothing to identify the victim and have no suspect information.

2 NEWS will continue monitoring this situation as it develops and will update story accordingly.