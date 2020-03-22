SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are investigating the death of a female in the 1400 block of South Fountain Avenue.
According to Sgt. James Hall of the Springfield PD the call came in early this morning. When police arrived they discovered the body of a female with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have nothing to identify the victim and have no suspect information.
2 NEWS will continue monitoring this situation as it develops and will update story accordingly.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Springfield PD investigate homicide on South Fountain Avenue
- Ohio parishioners honk ‘hallelujahs’ in drive-in worship service
- Rural doctors prepare for inevitable virus cases
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 351 cases reported, no additional deaths
- Logan County confirms first case of COVID-19