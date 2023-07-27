DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder and several other charges after a man was shot and killed on July 8.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, officers from the Springfield Police Department arrived on the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find 20-year-old Gregory Wells lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest.

Medics brought Wells to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m.

Officers investigated the shooting and named Kedrick Holt a suspect. On Wednesday, July 26, members of the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Holt in Springfield. Holt is now facing multiple charges:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of discharging a firearm

Improper handling of a firearm

Felonious assault

Tampering with evidence

Holt is currently being held at the Clark County Jail.

“The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Springfield investigators and the sharing of information and resources with our fugitive task force,” said Michael D. Black, United States Marshal. “Our combined forces are dedicated to making our community safer.”