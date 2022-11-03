Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been convicted of murder 10 years after an Urbana man was killed.

On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.

Taylor died of his injuries a few weeks later on Nov. 17, 2011.

Officials from the Urbana Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the case and Matthews was indicted in Jan. 2021.

“While this case is nine years old, it has always remained on our minds and in our work efforts and we have never lost sight of our duty to Mr. Taylor and his family to find justice for his killing,” Matthew Lingrell, Urbana’s Chief of Police said concerning the indictment.

On Monday, Nov. 1, a Champaign County Common Pleas Court jury found Matthews guilty of two counts of murder in addition to aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft of an automobile and tampering with evidence.

Authorities say Matthews will be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.