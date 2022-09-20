SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder after police say he shot a 48-year-old on Friday.

According to a release by the City of Springfield, investigators believe 30-year-old Malik Shaw got into an argument with 48-year-old Nangongi Cann before shooting him.

Police found Cann unresponsive in his car suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. Crews brought Cann to Miami Valley Hospital by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday morning, police and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) caught Shaw in the Cincinnati area. He was arrested on charges of murder, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons while under disability.

On Monday, police also arrested 45-year-old Peggy Jo Shaw on charges of felonious assault

and tampering with evidence.

Malik Shaw will face these charges in Clark County after he is transported. He is expected to be moved next week.