SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springboro Police Department is warning residents of several vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the department, suspects seen in the video above were allegedly running from car to car, stealing items such as wallets, credit cards, money and keys from unlocked vehicles.

Officers will continue to patrol neighborhoods overnight but residents are urged to take caution.

“This is a reminder to please LOCK your vehicles and remove all valuables. If you see or hear something unusual, please report it immediately,” said the post.

If you have cameras that captured suspicious activity in relation to these thefts, you are asked to contact Detective Emmel at 937-748-0611.