South Vienna man charged with fourth felony OVI

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a South Vienna man with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) for the ninth time on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:34 p.m.

A trooper discovered the man stumbling into the roadway on the ramp from I-70 onto Enon Road. The man had sideswiped a semi-truck on the interstate and had a flat tire on his pickup truck.

The South Vienna man has been convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated seven previous times, which includes three felony convictions.

An OVI arrest is enhanced to a felony after someone is convicted of 3 or more OVI offenses in the previous ten years or five or more OVI convictions during the last 20 years.

The suspect is set to appear on his most current OVI arrest in the Clark County Municipal Court on Friday, April 10 at 11:00 am.