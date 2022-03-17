DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man from South Africa has been indicted for the shooting and death of another South African man in 2011.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., 44-year-old Muziwokuthula S. Madonda of South Africa was indicted for the shooting death of 25-year-old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in Butler Township in 2011.

Prosecuting Attorney Heck said that on Saturday, February 19, 2011, Madonda fatally shot Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike. Both men were from South Africa and had received US work visas.

Madonda reportedly lured Mdadane to Dayton with plans to murder him and assume his identity. When Mdadane arrived, Mdonda drove him to a wooded area in Butler Township and fatally shot him. Madonda took Mdadane’s belongings and fled to New Mexico.

In New Mexico, on March 20, 2011, Mdonda fatally shot two men in a hotel room and then fled to Texas. In Texas, Texas Rangers were able to locate him and arrest him.

In the motel room Madonda was staying in, they found a .38 caliber revolver that was used in all of the homicides.

Just a few days before these incidents, Madonda had also robbed and fatally shot a female bank vice-president in Akron, according to Prosecuting Attorney Heck.

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Madonda was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated murder

Four counts of murder

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of felonious assault

All of the counts include three-year firearm specifications.

Before Madonda will face his charges in Montgomery County, he will also be prosecuted in Summit County for the Akron homicide. He was also prosecuted in New Mexico and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.