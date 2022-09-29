This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized educational facilities from 45 states as “Blue Ribbon” schools. (Getty Images)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to West Carrollton Intermediate School after threats were found on social media.

According to West Carrollton Schools, authorities were made aware of threats made on social media outside of school hours. The school contacted the Moraine Police Department and worked closely with officers to ensure students remained safe during the investigation.

“We take these matters very seriously and immediately contacted the Moraine Police Department to investigate at the West Carrollton Intermediate School,” the school said in a release.

Investigators found the threat to be false and said it was caused by a hacked social media account.