DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six months of investigation escalated on Thursday as the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and the Warren County Drug Task Force conducted six search warrants at once in four different cities.

According to a release by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, agents spent six months gathering information about a criminal enterpriser distributing marijuana and marijuana byproducts throughout southwestern Ohio. On Thursday, May 26, six homes were searched in Dayton, Kettering, Miamisburg and West Carrollton.

During the searches, agents seized over 70 pounds of suspected marijuana, 8,000 THC cartridges for vaping devices, 10 lbs. of Hash oil/wax, 4 guns, as well as electronic devices and documentation related to the criminal enterprise. According to the release, the illicit narcotics seized are estimated to be worth $175,000.00.

No one was arrested during the searches, police said. However, this organization remains under investigation.