Simone Biles’ brother acquitted in triple murder, then confronted in court

** Previously aired video shows coverage when Biles-Thomas was arrested in 2019 **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas today acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, in a trial where he was charged for triple murder.

Following the ruling, a person in the gallery charged toward the defendant but was held back by court personnel and security. The woman who charged at him screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.

The U.S. Army soldier had been charged with murder in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead: Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson.

Authorities said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party.

Judge Joan Synenberg declared a mistrial last month after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review, which included copies of legal briefs from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ lawyers and prosecutors arguing over whether Biles-Thomas might have acted in self-defense.

All 12 jurors told the judge during their third day of deliberations on May 24 this may have influenced them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.