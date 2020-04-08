Sidney Police report gunfire in Walmart parking lot

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Police were dispatched to a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, April 7, after reports of a female shooting at a male.
Witnesses told authorities the female shooter was pointing the gun out of her car window while following the male driver closely in the parking lot of the Sidney Walmart.
The male eventually stopped his car near the lawn and garden center. The shooter then fired her gun hitting the back of his truck and fleeing the scene afterwards.
Officers arrested the shooter at her house shortly after she fled.
