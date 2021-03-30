Sidney Police involved short chase after vehicle refuses to pull over

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney police officers were involved in a short chase after a vehicle with a cracked windshield failed to stop Tuesday night.

Officers first noticed the car on I-75 by exit 92 and tried to stop the vehicle. Both the police and the suspect pulled off the exit, but the driver turned back onto northbound I-75. The chase took them to northbound CR 25A, and continued through Anna and Botkins.

Eventually, the car tried to turn west on Santa Fe New Knoxville Road in Auglaize County but it went into a ditch. Police were able to arrest the occupants without incident after that.

One of the occupants had an outstanding warrant and the other was in possession of fentanyl and meth. Further charges are currently under review.

