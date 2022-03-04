SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney man accused of shooting a police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

On October 6 of 2021, 35-year-old Brandon Steele shot at one of the two officers sent to serve a warrant and fled, our partners at the Sidney Daily News reported. A county-wide manhunt ensued, ending in a standoff with SWAT, where Steele was finally arrested.

The injured officer, Sgt. Tim Kennedy, was brought to Miami Valley Hospital for emergency surgery and released six days later.

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Steele was classified as a violent offender, and required to enroll in the Violent Offender Database, our partners said. He has also been sentenced to 28 years in prison followed by a minimum of two years’ probation that could be extended to five years.

The charges and sentencing include:

10-15 years for attempted murder

10 years for felonious assault

3 years for a gun specification

Steele received 146 days of jail credit and is required to pay all costs of prosecution.