DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Sidney father is facing murder charges after his 3-year-old son, Avian Freeman, died due to sustaining multiple injuries over the weekend.

21-year-old Seth Mahoney is free on bond. He is charged with two counts of murder.

According to Sidney police, someone called for a medic at a home on N Main Avenue early Saturday morning. Crews got to the home and found Avian not breathing. Medics took the child to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sidney detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office investigated Avian’s death. They determined he died because of several injuries, both internal and external. Authorities then arrested Mahoney for Avian’s death.

Avian’s godmother, Milly Varney, said the family is struggling to make sense of what happened, but they already know how they’ll celebrate his life.

“We are making T-shirts, decals and bracelets, that stuff through Chelsea’s Tee’s and Customs,” Varney said.

“She wants people to contact her to show the support. We won’t make any profit, so it will go all towards the family, Avian’s mom, her mom, all the grandmas, anyone that needs it will go all towards them.”

Mahoney has already appeared in court, and he is expected back in a couple of weeks.