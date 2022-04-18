SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multiple agency raid took down a Sidney-area business for running an “illicit massage parlor.”

According to the Sidney Daily News, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Oasis Spa on the 520 block of Vandemark Road in Sidney on Monday.

While investigating a human trafficking case with Montgomery County authorities, Oasis Spa was reportedly running an illegal massage parlor out of their Sidney business.

According to Sheriff’s Office Investigator Angie Jones, many of these victims come into the country from either Flushing, New York, or San Diego, California. Once they enter the United States, they’re typically kept in an apartment of 10 to 15 girls and are eventually distributed to businesses throughout the United States.

Many of the victims working in the massage parlor operations are believed to live in the parlor and will not leave the business, as a result.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office does not believe the illicit operations at Oasis Spa is connected with other businesses in Sidney. The Oasis Spa was also reportedly listed on illicit websites that people would go to looking for specific services.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case are asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at at 937-494-2117.

