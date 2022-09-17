MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Miamisburg Saturday afternoon, and police are searching for multiple suspects.

Crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

When they arrived on scene crews found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

The suspects of the shooting are believed to be in a dark sedan vehicle last seen going northbound toward Linden Avenue.

An investigation is underway.