Shooting on West Third Street, suspect at large

Crime

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man shot on West Third Street and Melwood Avenue on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:20 a.m., and the suspect is at large.

Police have shut West Third Street down from Melwood Avenue to Elmhurst Road.

