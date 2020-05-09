DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a shooting on Hillpoint Lane around 8:47 a.m. Saturday morning.
Montgomery County Regional dispatch told 2 NEWS that a woman was fatally shot in the head while in the driveway.
Police believe the suspect is an African American man who was driving a black Chevy Impala.
This story will be updated with more information as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Fatal shooting on Hillpoint Lane
- Coronavirus hits the White House: Second aide tests positive
- Local small gym owner hopes she isn’t lumped with big Ohio gyms on when to reopen
- Free Ohio Now holding rallies across state
- Xenia community to host prayer walk for Ahmaud Arbery