Fatal shooting on Hillpoint Lane

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a shooting on Hillpoint Lane around 8:47 a.m. Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch told 2 NEWS that a woman was fatally shot in the head while in the driveway.

Police believe the suspect is an African American man who was driving a black Chevy Impala.

This story will be updated with more information as it develops.