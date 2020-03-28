DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are currently pursuing a suspect involved with a shooting on Elkins Avenue in Dayton.
Authorities have confirmed that the suspect was also wanted for homicide.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Covelli-owned Panera Bread restaurants to provide meals to Ohio kids in need
- SeaWorld furloughs more than 90% of workforce
- Shooting on Elkins Avenue, authorities in pursuit of suspect
- United Rehabilitation Center hopeful about opening after deep clean
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’