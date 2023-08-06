CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A pregnant woman is dead after being shot in Avondale, a neighborhood northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

According to our sister station WLWT in Cincinnati, the pregnant woman was reportedly sitting inside of a a vehicle in the passenger seat when she was shot. The shooting took place on Saturday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey and Rockdale avenues in Avondale.

It is reported that the driver of the vehicle took the woman shot to UC Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. At this time, the condition of the unborn child is unknown.

Information on a suspect has not been released by Cincinnati police. If you have any information on the shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.