DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting in Harrison Township on Friday sent one person to the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a shooting occurred on Friday in the 4200 block of North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. around 9:48 p.m. One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, dispatch says.