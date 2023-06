DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Dispatch, Dayton Police were called to Centre Street on a report of a shooting around 10:48 a.m.

When law enforcement got on the scene, they discovered a man had been shot in the abdomen, officials tell 2 NEWS. The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say the suspect took off before the police arrived.