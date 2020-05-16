Shooting at Valero on Philadelphia Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting on Philadelphia Drive early Saturday.

The Sheriff’s office said in a press release that the suspect approached the car of one of the victims and tried to steal it.

Both victims became involved in an altercation with the suspect and were both shot during the incident.

The suspect, who according to authorities is an African American male with dreaded hair and heavily tattooed arms, fled the scene in a Dodge Magnum.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that both victims have been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

This matter is still under investigation and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.