Prior coverage above: Suspect dead after attempted theft at Boost Mobile in Harrison Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Harrison Township man has been indicted on several counts in relation to a shooting death that occurred in January.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred at a Boost Mobile store in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive on Jan. 10, 2023.

The defendant in the case, Mahmoud Abdellatif, told deputies that he heard noises from where he lived upstairs, and went down to the storefront, his family’s business, armed with a handgun.

Upon seeing a burglar inside the store, Abdellatif reportedly fired shots through the window, striking the burglar who then ran from the business.

Later, Dayton Police were dispatched to North Hampton Street on a report of a person being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries, and was later identified as the burglar from the Boost Mobile incident.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted Abdellatif for two counts of Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault, one count of Reckless Homicide and one count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises.

A warrant has been issued for Abdellatif and he is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.