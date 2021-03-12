Sheriff’s Office: Harrison Twp. man shot in foot by girlfriend after argument

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 4000 block of Wolf Road in Harrison Township after a shooting was reported Friday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man had been shot in the foot by his girlfriend following an argument.

The woman was taken into custody and the man refused treatment for his injury. This matter is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

