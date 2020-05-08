Sheriff: Woman admits to false home invasion story in Miami County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is likely to face charges after the Miami County Sheriff says she admitted to making up a story about an attempted home invasion.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Barnhart Road around 8:20 a.m. on May 7 for reports of an attempted home invasion.

A woman at the scene told deputies she was confronted by a man dressed in black with a knife when she went out the back door of her residence. She claimed the male tried to gain entry inside as she tried to retreat, and went on to say that the male cut her arm with the knife before fleeing the area.

Deputies did observe slight cuts on her arm.

Deputies established a perimeter and brought in a drone and canine to assist with a search for the suspect. We’re told the drone was airborne within ten minutes of the dispatch. No suspects were located during the search and there were no other witnesses to the alleged crime.

The woman was interviewed again Friday about the incident and admitted that she made up the story, that there was never any intruder, and that her light injuries were self-inflicted.

“I want to reassure residents in that area that their neighborhood is safe and there was no intruder nor did an assault occur,” says Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Duchak says charges of inducing panic and filing a false police report will likely be filed against the woman after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.