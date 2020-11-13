Sheriff Streck asks for publics help locating 2 suspects connected to recent homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sheriff Streck is asking for help locating Michael Allen (left) and Re’al Streety (right). (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is asking the public for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Shiloh Springs Road this past weekend.

Michael “Sauceyy” Allen and Re’all Streety both have active murder and felonious assault warrants with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Both are believed to be involved with the homicide of Devin Wilson.

On Nov. 7, authorities believe Allen and Streety indiscriminately fired dozens of rounds from multiple weapons while in a moving vehicle during an attack on Wilson. They are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Streck asks that anyone with information notify law enforcement by calling 911 immediately. If you know where they might be, please contact Detective Shiverdecker at 937-225-4665. Tips can be submitted to Miami Valley Crimestoppers by calling 937-222-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS