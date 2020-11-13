Sheriff Streck asks for publics help locating 2 suspects connected to recent homicide

Sheriff Streck is asking for help locating Michael Allen (left) and Re’al Streety (right). (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is asking the public for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Shiloh Springs Road this past weekend.

Michael “Sauceyy” Allen and Re’all Streety both have active murder and felonious assault warrants with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Both are believed to be involved with the homicide of Devin Wilson.

On Nov. 7, authorities believe Allen and Streety indiscriminately fired dozens of rounds from multiple weapons while in a moving vehicle during an attack on Wilson. They are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Streck asks that anyone with information notify law enforcement by calling 911 immediately. If you know where they might be, please contact Detective Shiverdecker at 937-225-4665. Tips can be submitted to Miami Valley Crimestoppers by calling 937-222-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.