Sheriff: Charges pending for two brothers after narcotics bust in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye said charges are pending for two brothers after a search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

On Friday, May 7, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Cardo Road in Fort Loramie, Ohio.

Frye said the home was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers and that a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted on the property.

Deputies located an upstairs bedroom, which had been converted into a room to manufacture synthetic marijuana. They confiscated an electric portable cement/concrete mixer, several gallons of liquid chemicals, two bags of powder chemicals and a large amount of synthetic marijuana, several firearms and a money counting machine.

In other parts of the residence, deputies found more drugs, including several different types of pills, drug paraphernalia, additional firearms, and over $12,000 in cash and a large amounts of coins. A total of 21 firearms were located throughout the residence.

Two brothers, a 30-year-old and a 35-year-old, were interviewed by detectives. Police said criminal charges are pending for both, along with other parties involved in the drug operation.

The men were released pending the completion of the investigation.

The case will be presented to a Shelby County grand jury after review by Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell.