MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Six people are in custody in relation to a prostitution ring in Mercer County.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on Oct. 5 after they received information that there was a possible active prostitution ring in the county. Through the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that there was in fact active prostitution activity taking place involving five women and one man.

The Grand Jury has returned several indictments regarding the case.

Donald E. Stachler, 81, of Celina, is facing one count of Promoting Prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree, and six counts of Soliciting, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Shelby L. Preslar, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina is facing three counts of Promoting Prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree.

Brittney E. Harris, 31, of Piqua, is facing one count of Promoting Prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree.

Shawn M. Hetletvedt, 48, of Celina is facing one count of Prostitution, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Adela M. Sharpe, 35, of Montezuma is facing two counts of Prostitution, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Each person is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail with no bond.

Another woman is currently in custody in a different facility. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is withholding her name pending an indictment.