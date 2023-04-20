COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man did not survive his injuries after being shot in an attempted robbery on the west side of Columbus early Thursday morning.

Columbus police said that at 12:50 a.m. an employee of a Shell gas station at 1000 West Broad Street in Franklinton was shot during an attempted robbery at the business. The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

Police said it is viewing security video from the store and has a description of a suspect but has yet to share it publicly. The investigation remains ongoing.

It is the 50th homicide in Columbus this year, according to Columbus police, compared to 33 at this time in 2022.