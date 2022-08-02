XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The restrooms at Xenia Station will be closed until further notice, said the City of Xenia Government.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Xenia Government, severe vandalism has left the restrooms at Xenia Station closed until further notice.

The Xenia City Services Supervisor said that the damage was discovered on Tuesday morning and that more vandalism was seen in the women’s restroom than in the men’s. They described the damage as severe, however, there is no repair cost estimate at this time.

The Xenia Police Division is currently investigating and interviewing individuals who would have been in the area around the suspected time of the incident.