Security guard who fatally shot man outside Ashwood Lounge gets 3 more years in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the additional sentencing of 51-year-old Steven Coleman, who was found guilty of fatally shooting a man outside Ashwood Lounge in November 2018.

Now, after the 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled the counts should not have been merged for purposes of sentencing, Coleman has been re‐sentenced to an additional 3 years in prison, for a total of 23 years to life.

On November 7, 2018, Coleman got involved in an altercation between Robert Lee Burdette and another security guard. It was then that he punched Burdette in the head, pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and proceeded to shoot the 29-year-old in the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was ultimately removed from life support two days later and subsequently died.

On Dec. 6, 2019, after a trial, the jury found the Coleman guilty as charged on:

Three counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Each count, except for having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence, came

with a three year firearm specifications because Coleman was previously convicted in Florida on drug charges, prohibiting him from having a firearm

On Dec 23, 2019, the court sentenced him to a total of 20 years to life in prison. Montgomery County prosecutors appealed the sentencing, arguing certain counts shouldn’t be merged. The 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled in favor, putting into motion a re-sentencing which added three more years.