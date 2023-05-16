CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A second person has pleaded guilty in connection to a 2018 death where a man’s body was found at a Clay Township nursery.

Donovan McDermott pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the death of Steven Johnson including involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

In October 2018, employees at Brown’s Nursery found Johnson’s body wrapped in plastic along Arlington Road.

The coroner’s office reported that Johnson had died of blunt force trauma.

In 2021, another suspect, David Savage, pleaded guilty after being arrested in Wisconsin. He is reportedly serving a 13-year sentence.

McDermott is set to be sentenced on May 31.