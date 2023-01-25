DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the armed robbery of an Akron mail carrier.

Police say two masked men approached the mail carrier on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

One of the suspects had a gun, authorities say.

The suspects reportedly forced the mail carrier to the back of his mail truck and stole U.S. Postal property that could potentially compromise personal information.

If you have information about the incident, you can report it online here.