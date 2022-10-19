Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the arrest of a man who fled after being indicted for multiple violent crimes last Friday.

Joseph Fee was indicted on Oct. 14 by a Warren County Grand Jury for charges of Rape, Domestic Violence, Endangering Children, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Official Business.

Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area after cutting off his court issued ankle monitor yesterday morning. Video shows Fee being picked up by an older model white Oldsmobile sedan at that time, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Fee has extensive criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Fee, contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525 and request to speak to the on-duty Sheriff’s Office supervisor.