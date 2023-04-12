DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted on criminal charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor.

Tyler James Hagens is described as having a tattoo on his right forearm with the name “TY” on it. He may be driving a 2011 Black Chevrolet Impala, according to a sheriff’s office release.

He has family and acquaintances in the Forest Park, Ohio area and is also known to be armed with a handgun, the release states.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler James Hagens is asked to contact Detective Brandi Carter at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-2338, or to email crimetips@wcsooh.org.