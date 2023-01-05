Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted suspect after an hours-long standoff in Springfield on Thursday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue.

However, the suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.

The man is wanted for outstanding warrants, authorities say.