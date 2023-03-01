DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A scammer targeting one part of the Miami Valley has come up with a different scam to try and get personal information and payment.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a release authorities have received a lot of phone calls alerting and reporting a new scam. Law enforcement says the phone calls people are receiving are not associated with the Indiana State Police and wanting the public to be vigilant in keeping their information and money secure.

Police officials say when the scammer calls the residents, the Caller ID is spoofed and shows a phone number of “1 (317) 232-8248”. It appears as it is coming from the actual number, but the caller has spoofed the Caller ID and phone number. The person calling identifies themselves as an Indiana State Police Trooper to the resident on the other end of the phone.

To make the resident nervous, the caller tells the person that picked up the telephone that they have drug charges in Texas and threatens the resident with arrest if an immediate payment is not made.

ISP says their organization does not call and ask for or demand any kind of payment for any reason. The police want to remind the residents that scammers use their tactics to try and make you believe what they are telling you, including by using deception, fear and persuasiveness, among others.

It is important to remember to never give out your personal information, including your name, address, Medicare or Social Security Number, banking, credit or debit card numbers and other personal information scammers can use to take your information and use it in an fraudulent way. If you pick up the phone and believe it is a scam or something seems “off”, immediately hang up and remember to not give any payment or personal information.

If you believe you have received a call from a scammer asking for your information or you unfortunately gave your information to the fraudster, call your local law enforcement and make a report.

Sharing the information of the scams targeting the community is important to do with your family, friends, neighbors and others you may know, so those that may not know about it are aware and can protect themselves too.