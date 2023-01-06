Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scam calls are circulating around Montgomery County, and the sheriff’s office is warning people not to be fooled by their tricks.

According to a release by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man is calling residents claiming to be “Major Jeremy Roy” from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The man then tells residents they failed to appear in court or have another legal matter that they must discuss before pushing the resident to pay a significant amount of money to avoid arrest.

These payments may be requested through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order, or by another method of payment including using specific Bitcoin and/or Cryptocurrency ATMs near their home address to deposit the funds.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

In some cases, these fraudulent callers have been known to clone the legitimate sheriff’s office phone number to seem more legitimate in the caller ID.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office NEVER calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc.” the release states.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent call like this should hang up and report it to their local police department.